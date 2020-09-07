Pub, nightclub activities top list of COVID-19 violations during Malaysia’s recovery movement control order phase

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 580 people were found to have flouted COVID-19 recovery movement control order (RMCO) regulations in Malaysia on Sunday (Sep 6) by taking part in pub and nightclub activities.



Another 118 individuals also failed to practise proper physical distancing, Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Monday.



Other COVID-19 violations included 52 people who failed to wear face masks, 39 others who were illegal immigrants and 22 establishments that failed to provide customer registration tools.



Ismail Sabri added that 52 premises had operated beyond permitted hours while two people were found defying quarantine orders. Seven individuals were also found involved in suspected prostitution activity while another person obstructed the duties of a public servant.



Of the total 873 caught, Ismail Sabri said 797 were fined while 71 were remanded. Five others were offered bail. A total of 30 illegal immigrants and four smugglers were also arrested.



Malaysia's RMCO period, which was originally scheduled to end on Aug 31, has been extended to Dec 31.



Under this recovery phase, almost all social, educational, religious and business activities are permitted to reopen in phases with standard operating procedures to be adhered to.



Interstate travel is permitted while the country's borders remain closed to tourists.



Malaysia on Monday reported its sharpest spike in new COVID-19 cases in three months. Of the 62 new cases, 50 were detected in an existing cluster in the state of Sabah, stemming from the detention of two undocumented migrants two weeks earlier.



Malaysia currently has 9,459 confirmed coronavirus infections, of which 128 led to deaths.

