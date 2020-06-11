Malaysia allows public transport, flights to operate at full capacity

KUALA LUMPUR: All public transport services, including flights and express buses, as well as e-hailing services and private vehicles, are now allowed to operate at full capacity as long as they abide by the standard operating procedures under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) at all times.

Malaysian Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Thursday (Jun 11) said the meeting of the special ministerial committee on the implementation of MCO also agreed to allow the e-hailing, taxi and express bus services to operate without any time limit.

However, all drivers and passengers of express buses are required to wear face masks, have their body temperature recorded before boarding and to use hand sanitiser.

“Bus operators are also required to make face masks available for their passengers to purchase and to sanitise the buses before and after every trip,” he told reporters after the meeting.

“The use of the MySejahtera app to facilitate contact tracing process and cashless payment of fares is very much encouraged for the e-hailing, taxi and express bus services.”

Despite being allowed to operate at full capacity, Ismail Sabri reminded all public transport service providers to ensure that their passengers could still observe social distancing.

Private vehicle owners are now also allowed to have non-family members as their passengers, he added.