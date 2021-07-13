More than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases in Malaysia, third record in less than a week

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported a record 11,079 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday (Jul 13), a sharp increase from already high infection levels in the past week.

This is also the first time the number of new COVID-19 cases in the country has breached the 11,000 mark.

More than half of the new cases were once again from the Klang Valley area with 5,263 in Selangor and 1,521 in Kuala Lumpur.

There were 1,033 new infections in neighbouring state Negeri Sembilan while Sarawak and Johor registered 472 and 406 respectively.

Further information will be provided by the health ministry on Tuesday evening.

The number of critically ill patients has also surged in recent days, with the health ministry repeatedly stating that hospitals, frontline personnel and morgues were overwhelmed.

Malaysia entered its third nationwide lockdown on Jun 1, shortly after it breached the 9,000 mark for new cases for the first time on May 29.



Numbers reached record levels again on Jul 9 and Jul 10, with more than 9,100 cases on each day,

As of Tuesday, Malaysia has reported a total of 855,949 COVID-19 cases.

