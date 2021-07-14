More than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases in Malaysia for second consecutive day

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 11,618 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday (Jul 14), yet another record as the country battles to stem a sharp increase in new infections.

This comes one day after its previous record of 11,079 new cases on Tuesday and is Malaysia's fourth record in less than a week.



Advertisement

Advertisement

More than half of the new cases were once again from the Klang Valley area, with 5,051 in Selangor and 1,749 in Kuala Lumpur. There were also 1,537 new infections in neighbouring state Negeri Sembilan.

Melaka and Johor registered 526 and 396 cases each while Penang recorded 210 infections.

More information on the new cases will be provided by the health ministry on Wednesday evening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah on Tuesday said the increase in new cases was due to increased COVID-19 testing.

He said that vaccination was the solution to the COVID-19 pandemic and urged more Malaysians to get their jabs.



Malaysia entered its third nationwide lockdown on Jun 1, shortly after it breached the 9,000 mark for new cases for the first time on May 29.



Advertisement

Numbers reached record levels again on Jul 9 and Jul 10, with more than 9,100 cases on each day before it breached the 11,000 mark for the first time on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, Malaysia has reported a total of 867,567 COVID-19 cases.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram