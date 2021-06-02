Record 126 fatalities, ICU patients in Malaysia amid surging COVID-19 third wave

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported a record 126 COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday (Jun 2), the highest since the start of the pandemic.



The country’s previous record was less than a week ago on May 29 with 98 deaths.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said 123 of the victims were Malaysians while three others were foreigners.



The national death toll now stands at 2,993. Further information in the victims will be provided by the health ministry later on Wednesday.



Advertisement

Advertisement

There are currently 878 patients in the intensive care unit, another record. Of these, 441 require respiratory support.



Malaysia also recorded 7,703 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the national total to 587,165. A total of 82,274 of these cases are currently active or infectious.



The Klang Valley area accounted for nearly half of the new cases, with 2,728 in Selangor and 701 in Kuala Lumpur. There were a further 588 cases in Sarawak, 554 in Johor and 407 in Penang.

Malaysia began its third nationwide lockdown on Tuesday amid a surging third wave of COVID-19.

Advertisement

Health authorities have repeatedly warned that the medical system is overwhelmed and that intensive care unit beds as well as spaces in morgues are running short.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram