More than 13,000 new COVID-19 cases in Malaysia in 3rd straight day of record numbers

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 13,215 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday (Jul 15), setting a record for the third consecutive day.

This is the country's fifth record caseload in the last seven days and the first time it has registered more than 13,000 daily COVID-19 cases.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Klang Valley once again accounted for more than half of the cases, with 6,120 in Selangor and 1,499 in Kuala Lumpur. The neighbouring state of Negeri Sembilan reported 1,603 cases.

Johor reported 599 cases while Penang had 509 infections.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah on Tuesday said the rise in new cases was due to increased COVID-19 testing.



Malaysia entered its third nationwide lockdown on Jun 1, shortly after it breached the 9,000 mark for new cases for the first time on May 29.



Numbers reached record highs again on Jul 9 and Jul 10, with more than 9,100 cases on each day before it breached the 11,000 mark for the first time on Tuesday.

As of Thursday, Malaysia has reported a total of 880,782 COVID-19 cases.

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram