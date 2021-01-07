Malaysia reports 3,027 new COVID-19 cases, biggest daily increase since start of pandemic

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported a record 3,027 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday (Jan 7), the country’s biggest daily increase since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Only six of these were imported while the rest were local infections.

About a third of the new infections were reported in Johor, where health authorities recorded 1,103 new cases.

This was followed by the Klang Valley area, comprising Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, with a total of 1,022 cases.

The spike in infections comes just one day after Malaysia set its previous daily record on Wednesday with 2,593 cases.

There were also eight new fatalities, bringing the national death toll to 521.

Malaysia has seen four-digit daily increases in new COVID-19 cases for more than two weeks as it battles to contain a resurgence of the disease.

As of Thursday, Malaysia has reported a cumulative total of 128,465 cases, of which 25,221 are classified as active or infectious.

A total of 142 patients remain warded in the intensive care unit with 63 requiring respiratory support.



