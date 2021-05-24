Record deaths, ICU patients as Malaysia reports more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases for 6th straight day

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported a record number of COVID-19 fatalities on Monday (May 24) as well as more than 6,000 new cases for the sixth consecutive day.



All 61 victims were Malaysians, aged 27 to 98. Many of them suffered from high blood pressure and diabetes.

There are also 711 patients in the intensive care unit, another record figure. Of these, 369 require respiratory support.



A total of 2,049 of the 6,509 new cases were found in Selangor.

There were 329 in neighbouring state Negeri Sembilan while both Kuala Lumpur and Johor each reported 468 new cases. Another 530 infections were identified in Sarawak and 384 in Penang.



A medical worker at a quarantine centre at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park in Serdang, as seen in this photo published on May 20, 2021. (Photo: Twitter/KKMPutrajaya)

Only 20 of the new cases were imported infections, involving 17 citizens and three foreigners.



Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah also announced that 20 new clusters were formed, bringing the national total of active clusters to 570.



Eight of the new clusters are linked to workplaces, six are in the community and three stemmed from religious gatherings.

The remaining three clusters were traced to an education institution, a high-risk community and an imported infection.



(Image: Twitter/Noor Hisham Abdullah)

According to the health ministry’s latest forecast, the authorities predict nearly 9,000 new daily infections by early June if COVID-19 safe management measures are not followed.



As of Monday, Malaysia reported a total of 518,600 COVID-19 cases, of which 60,018 are currently classified active. The country’s death toll stands at 2,309.

