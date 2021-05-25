'Prepare for the worst’: Record 7,289 new COVID-19 cases in Malaysia as hospital ICUs struggle with surge

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Tuesday (May 25) reported a record 7,289 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number of new daily infections in the country since the start of the pandemic.

This is also the first time the number of new cases has breached the 7,000 mark. Malaysia’s previous daily record was two days ago, when it reported 6,976 new infections.

The country has logged more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases a day for seven consecutive days as it struggles to contain a third wave of COVID-19. The surge has left hospitals low on intensive care unit (ICU) beds.

The Klang Valley area accounted for more than a third of the new cases: Selangor had 2,642 while Kuala Lumpur reported 604. Neighbouring states Negeri Sembilan and Pahang had 410 and 211 respectively.

Johor reported 664 new cases while Penang had 380. More information will be provided by the health ministry on Tuesday evening.

Medical personnel at a quarantine centre at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park in Serdang, as seen in this photo published on May 20, 2021. (Photo: Twitter/KKMPutrajaya)

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah warned that Malaysia’s daily COVID-19 cases are following an “exponential trend”.

“The rise of cases started from Apr 1, 2021 and could trigger a vertical surge. We need to prepare for the worst,” he said in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon.

He also urged members of the public to stay home in order to break the chain of infection.

Number of COVID-19 cases in Malaysia from Apr 1, 2021 to May 23, 2021. (Image: Twitter/Noor Hisham Abdullah)

“Neglecting the facts and data is not coming to help or giving all excuses not to stay at home,” he said.

Malaysia had on Monday logged a record 61 COVID-19 deaths. There were also 711 patients in ICU, another record figure. Health authorities have repeatedly warned about surging ICU occupancy rates.

As of Tuesday, Malaysia has reported a total of 525,889 COVID-19 cases.

