More than 17,000 new COVID-19 cases in Malaysia in 9th record this month

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia hit another record high for new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday (Jul 28) with 17,405 infections.



More than half of the new cases were once again from the Klang Valley with 7,171 in Selangor and 2,880 in Kuala Lumpur.



Case numbers in Kedah also remained high at 1,112, while Sabah and Johor reported 913 and 767 respectively.

The health ministry will provide further details on the cases on Wednesday evening.



The surge in cases comes after the country reported a record number of critically ill patients on Tuesday, with deaths also reaching new highs in recent days.

This is Malaysia's ninth daily tally record this month after its it crossed the 1 million mark just three days ago with previous high of 17,045 cases.

Record numbers were also reached on Jul 9, Jul 10, Jul 13, Jul 14, Jul 15, Jul 23 and Jul 24.



As of Wednesday, Malaysia has reported a total of 1,061,476 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

