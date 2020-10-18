Malaysia reports 871 new COVID-19 cases, another record high; 7 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian health authorities reported 871 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday (Oct 18), more than Saturday's record daily count, raising the country's total to 20,498.

The Southeast Asian country, which imposed targeted lockdowns this month as infections surged, also recorded seven more deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 187.



Most of the new cases were locally transmitted and five imported infections, all in Selangor.

The state of Sabah recorded the highest number of new cases with 702 infections, followed by Selangor and Penang with 77 and 45 cases respectively.

Perak reported 10 new infections, while Johor, Kedah, Kuala Lumpur, Labuan, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Sarawak and Terengganu each recorded single-digit cases.

After a recent surge in cases, Malaysia imposed targeted lockdowns this month, with Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya under a Conditional Movement Control Order until Oct 27.



Malaysia's health ministry said 701 more patients have recovered from COVID-19 infection, bringing the total number of recoveries to 13,262.

There are now 7,049 active cases, 86 of whom are in ICU including 28 patients who are on ventilator support.



