COVID-19: Malaysia to open 'almost all' economic sectors from May 4 with health protocols in place, says PM Muhyiddin

PUTRAJAYA: Most economic sectors in Malaysia will open from Monday (May 4) with health protocols in place, said Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin in his Labour Day message.



In his speech that was broadcast live on Friday, Mr Muhyiddin said: "With advice from the Ministry of Health, based on data collected, and protocol outlined by the World Health Organization (WHO), the government has decided to open its economic sectors carefully, while implementing stringent health standard operating procedures (SOP)."



"Almost all economic sectors and business activities will be allowed to operate from May 4, depending on protocols and SOP decided by authorities."

However, Mr Muhyiddin explained that some industries and business activities will remain closed as they involve mass gatherings, and where social distancing is difficult to enforce.

These includes cinemas, karaoke lounges, reflexology centres, nightclubs, Ramadan bazaars, Hari Raya Aidilfitri bazaars, sale carnivals as well as all conferences and exhibitions.

Furthermore, sports activities that involve body contact and mass gatherings will also not proceed. These include football, rugby, swimming in public areas and all indoor sports.



Meanwhile, outdoor activities such as badminton, tennis, cycling, golf and running in small groups with not more than 10 people, will be permitted.



Mr Muhyiddin added that restaurants, with enough space to ensure social distancing between customers, will also be allowed to open.

However, he maintained that religious activities such as Friday prayers and prayers in congregation will not be permitted.

Interstate travel, including to return to hometowns for the upcoming Aidilfitri celebration, is not allowed, he added.

Mr Muhyiddin made this announcement following a decrease in new COVID-19 cases across the country in recent weeks, a sign that the movement control order implemented by the government has proven to be fruitful.

Malaysia has reported a total of 6,002 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of whom 4,171 or 69.5 per cent of the total cases have been discharged.



