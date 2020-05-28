Malaysia reports 10 new COVID-19 cases with no new deaths

28 May 2020 06:03PM (Updated: 28 May 2020 06:10PM )

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian health authorities reported on Thursday (May 28) 10 new coronavirus cases, raising the cumulative total to 7,629 cases.

The health ministry reported no new deaths, keeping the total number of fatalities at 115.



