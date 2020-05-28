Malaysia reports 10 new COVID-19 cases with no new deaths

FILE PHOTO: Medical workers wearing protective suits pass by barbed wire at the red zone under enhanced lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia May 11, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng)
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian health authorities reported on Thursday (May 28) 10 new coronavirus cases, raising the cumulative total to 7,629 cases.

The health ministry reported no new deaths, keeping the total number of fatalities at 115.

Source: Reuters/nh

