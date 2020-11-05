Malaysia reports 1,009 new COVID-19 cases, six new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's health ministry reported 1,009 new coronavirus cases on Thursday (Nov 5), marking the third day in a row of four-digit figures in new infections.

Nine were imported cases, involving four Malaysians and five foreigners, said health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The Southeast Asian country also recorded six new fatalities, raising the national death toll from the pandemic to 277.

Malaysia now has a total of 36,433 coronavirus infections.

There are currently 78 patients in the intensive care unit, of which 28 are intubated, said the health ministry.

Another five clusters have also been identified: two in Sabah, one in Selangor, one in Penang and one in Kuala Lumpur.



Advertisement

Advertisement

PARLIAMENT INTRODUCES NEW HEALTH PROTOCOLS

The Malaysian parliament on Thursday announced new health protocols for the ongoing meeting, including limiting sittings to four hours per day and a cap of 80 Members of Parliament (MPs) who can be present in the Dewan Rakyat at any one time.



In a statement, speaker Azhar Azizan Harun said that the alarming increase of COVID-19 cases has required the authorities to take several steps in order to ensure that the final parliamentary session for the year is able to proceed.



Advertisement

He explained that a meeting was held on Wednesday, attended by the whip chiefs representing all parties. The final decisions were made based on the advice of the National Security Council and the Ministry of Health, he said.



The statement said it was up to the individual political parties to determine which of their MPs would be in attendance. There are 222 MPs in total.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram