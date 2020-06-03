Malaysia reports 93 new COVID-19 cases

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia reported 93 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday (Jun 3), including two Malaysians. The other 91 cases are foreigners.

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said that all 93 new cases were infected in Malaysia, which now has a total of 7,970 cases.

“From the 91 cases involving non-Malaysians, 55 cases were from the Bukit Jalil Immigration Detention Depot and 36 from the Pedas Cluster while the two local cases involved a tahfiz student and one from the market cluster,” he said at a daily briefing.

He added that Malaysia currently has 1,324 active infectivity cases, which have been isolated and given treatment.

Dr Noor Hisham said that 61 more patients had recovered and were discharged on Wednesday. To date, 6,532 patients have been discharged.

Six patients are in the intensive care unit, with two requiring respiratory assistance.

