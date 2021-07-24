Malaysia reports record 15,902 new COVID-19 cases

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's health ministry reported 15,902 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday (Jul 24), the highest number of daily infections since the beginning of the pandemic.



This is the second time in as many days that Malaysia has broken its record for new COVID-19 cases, after reporting 15,573 infections on Friday.

The Klang Valley area once again accounted for more than half of the new infections, with 7,351 in Selangor and 2,406 in Kuala Lumpur.

There were also 867 new cases in Kedah, 804 in Johor and 712 in Sabah.

About 16 per cent of the population have received the full two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, said health minister Adham Baba.

Almost 16.5 million doses have been administered as of Jul 23 under the national COVID-19 immunisation programme.

"A total of 34.4 per cent or 11,222,398 individuals have received their first jab,” he added.



The surge in COVID-19 cases comes as Malaysia deals with other issues such as a political tussle among party leaders as well as calls to reopen parliament.



As pandemic restrictions drag on, citizens have established a grassroots "white flag" movement to help those worst-hit by the pandemic and inadequately supported by government relief efforts.



As of Saturday, Malaysia has reported a total of 996,393 COVID-19 cases.

