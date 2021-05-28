Malaysia sets COVID-19 case record for 4th straight day with 8,290 new infections

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Friday (May 28) reported its fourth straight day of record new COVID-19 cases with 8,290 infections.



This is the first time Malaysia’s new daily COVID-19 caseload has breached the 8,000 mark. It also comes after several consecutive days of record numbers of intensive care unit patients.



The national tally now stands at 549,514 COVID-19 cases.

Malaysia has set records for the highest number of new daily cases seven times in the past 10 days, with the daily count above the 6,000 mark since May 19.



More than a quarter of the new cases reported on Friday were in the Klang Valley area with 2,052 in Selangor and 830 in Kuala Lumpur. Johor had 762 cases while Sarawak and Penang reported 698 and 421 respectively.



According to the health ministry’s latest data modelling, new daily COVID-19 cases may near the 9,000 mark by early June if safe management measures are not followed.



Further information on the new cases will be provided by the health ministry on Friday evening.



(Image: Twitter/KKMPutrajaya)

In an update on Thursday, the health ministry said there was an increase in the number of fatalities that were “brought in dead” for the period of May 1 to May 25. These are COVID-19 victims who did not die in a hospital.



A total of 93 “brought in dead” cases were reported for this period, compared to 35 victims in April this year. This is an increase of 165.7 per cent, said the ministry.



Examples of victims who were “brought in dead” are patients who experienced symptoms such as fever and cough but did not undergo a COVID-19 test. They were then found dead in their homes several days later.



Other “brought in dead” cases include those who tested positive for COVID-19 but died at home before they could be transported to the hospital, as well as those who did not treat their symptoms seriously and opted to recuperate at home.



