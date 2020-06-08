Malaysia reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since March

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian health authorities on Monday (Jun 8) reported seven new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily increase recorded since the movement control order (MCO) was imposed in March.

This brings the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 8,329. No new deaths were reported, keeping total fatalities at 117.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 20 patients have recovered and were discharged on Monday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 6,694.

He added that Malaysia currently has 1,518 active infectivity cases, which have been isolated and given treatment.

"Among the seven new cases reported, two were imported while five were locally transmitted cases among Malaysians," Dr Noor Hisham said at the daily COVID-19 conference on Monday.

He said among the five locally transmitted cases, two were close contacts of another COVID-19 case in Sepang, Selangor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One case was picked up at a workplace screening at the Immigration Detention Depot in Bukit Jalil. Another case was picked up during a surgery screening in Sabah Women and Children Hospital in Likas while the last one was a community screening case in Kota Kinabalu Sabah, Dr Noor Hisham said.



Currently, six cases are being treated at the intensive care unit (ICU), with one requiring respiratory assistance.



Dr Noor Hisham said the Health Ministry (MOH) would continue to monitor the development of the infection in the country and abroad through information acquired from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“The people will be informed of any latest development on the matter. MOH will ensure appropriate preventive measures and controls would continue to be implemented,” he said.

Negotiations to allow Malaysians to commute to Singapore and back for work are currently under way, Malaysia's Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Monday.

He said the ministerial meeting on the implementation of the MCO has agreed to allow Malaysians to commute travel between Johor Bahru and Singapore for work.

However, the implementation will only start after the two foreign ministries wrap up their negotiations.

“If we can, we will approve the conditions they propose, and then only Malaysian workers who commute between Johor Bahru and Singapore can resume working again. We are still waiting,” said Mr Ismail Sabri.



Mr Ismail Sabri added that with industries in Singapore resuming operations again, they have requested for their Malaysian employees, who are in Johor Bahru, to commute to Singapore for work.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram