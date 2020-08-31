Malaysia reports new COVID-19 cases on ship that had travelled from Singapore

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Health Ministry on Monday (Aug 31) reported a new COVID-19 cluster involving four crew members of a ship that had travelled from Singapore.

The four crew members served on a ship that called at the port in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan, health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a Facebook post.



The ship had a "history of travel from (the) port of Singapore", Dr Noor Hisham added.



"A total of 34 crew members on board were screened on Aug 28 for ship signing-on and signing-off purposes and of that number, four cases were detected positive and six negative, and another 24 were awaiting results," he said in a statement.

The four confirmed cases comprise two Malaysians and two non-citizens. All four cases were asymptomatic and were initially quarantined at a hotel in Selangor, said Dr Noor Hisham.

They were admitted to Sungai Buloh Hospital in Selangor after testing positive for the coronavirus.

As the confirmed cases were an "isolated" imported cluster on a ship, there was no risk of infection in the community, said Dr Noor Hisham.

“Measures to prevent and control infections, such as disinfection and sanitisation, have been carried out on the ship and the cause of the infection is still under investigation,” he said.



Malaysia reported six new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the country's total number of cases to 9,340.

There was also one more COVID-19 death reported - a 62-year-old Malaysian man with a history of diabetes and high blood pressure. A total of 127 people have died from COVID-19.



CNA has approached Singapore's Ministry of Health and Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore for comments.