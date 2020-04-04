Malaysians with Singapore work permits allowed to return to Johor, must undergo COVID-19 screening

JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysians working in Singapore will be allowed to return to Johor provided they take a COVID-19 swab test at clinics or hospitals to show that they do not have the disease.

This, however, applies only to Malaysians with Singapore work passes who had left the country before Malaysia's movement control order (MCO) kicked in. The movement control order is in place from Mar 18 to Apr 14.



“Malaysian citizens with Singapore permanent resident status who have gone to Singapore during the MCO are not allowed to return to Malaysia until the end of the MCO period," said the Johor Immigration Department.



“However, if you left before the MCO, you are allowed to return to Malaysia and only allowed to go back to Singapore after the MCO period. You are also subject to the regulations and procedures set by the Health Department."



It was previously announced that Malaysians with work permits in Singapore can only return if they obtain a letter from a clinic or hospital in Singapore stating that he or she is free of COVID-19 symptoms. This requirement is no longer applicable, the Johor Immigration Department said.

Separately, Malaysians who obtained a Singapore work permit for the first time will be allowed to travel to Singapore only if they have an official letter from Singapore's Ministry of Manpower.

They should also have a letter from their employer as well as a guarantee of their employer’s willingness to provide food and accommodation for the entirety of Malaysia's movement control order.

The first phase of the movement control order was in place from Mar 18 to Mar 31. The second phase, which started on Apr 1, will continue until Apr 14.



