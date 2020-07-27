Malaysians allowed to travel to hometowns for Hari Raya Haji, reminded to observe COVID-19 guidelines

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians can travel to their hometowns to celebrate Hari Raya Haji, which will fall on Friday (Jul 31), as there will be no roadblocks for interstate travel, Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yakob.



However, he reminded members of the public to always observe the standard operating procedure (SOP) to curb the spread of COVID-19.



"Observe the SOP, even though the government has allowed to travel back, we have to look after ourselves," he said during a media conference on Monday.



He added that households are only allowed to have a maximum of 20 guests at any one time during the religious celebrations.



Those who are still under compulsory home quarantine are prohibited from leaving their homes, receiving guests, travelling to their hometowns or performing the religious prayers.



“If a person wearing the quarantine wristband violates the rules, the public should report it to the PDRM (police),” he said.



With regard to the sacrificial rituals for Hari Raya Haji, Mr Ismail Sabri said the government has decided to limit it to 10 animals per location, where a maximum of 20 people can be present for each animal slaughtered.



Mr Ismail Sabri added that the government prefers such sacrificial rituals to be conducted at an abattoir.

These updated guides come just one day after the minister said Malaysia may re-implement its movement control order (MCO) if the number of COVID-19 cases in the country reaches three digits.



"I understand that if the MCO is enforced again, it will make things difficult for all parties, including those of us who want to work and so on but this measure must be taken.



"This is because the public has forgotten what needs to be done … we eased the standard operating procedures and the number of cases begin to rise again,” he said on Sunday.

