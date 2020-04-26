Malaysians returning from Singapore will need entry permits; 400 to be issued daily: Putrajaya

PUTRAJAYA: From Monday (Apr 27) Malaysians who want to return from Singapore will need an entry permit from the Malaysian High Commission, and there will be a maximum of 400 permits issued each day, said Malaysian Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.



Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, he confirmed that Malaysians can apply for the permit by emailing the Malaysian High Commission in Singapore at stmsg@mhc.org.sg at least two days before the date they intend to return.



“The Malaysian High Commission has started accepting requests and as of now, it has received 900 requests from Malaysians who are in Singapore,” said Mr Ismail Sabri.



To ensure that the return of Malaysians across the two land border checkpoints, the Woodlands Causeway and Tuas Second Link, are conducted smoothly, he added that authorities will impose a daily cap of 400 entry permits.



Mr Ismail Sabri added that all Malaysians entering from Singapore will be transferred to quarantine facilities, where they will be quarantined for 14 days.



Earlier on Sunday, Johor’s health and environment committee chairman R Vidyananthan said those applying for the permit need to provide their name, identity card number, passport number, departure date and documents such as a copy of their work pass, long-term pass, permanent resident pass or student's pass.



As of Sunday, Singapore has reported more than 13,500 cases of COVID-19, most of them foreign workers living in dormitories, the Ministry of Health said.



Meanwhile, Malaysia has reported more than 5,700 cases with more than 90 deaths.



Under Malaysia’s movement control order, which has been extended until May 12, schools and non-essential businesses are closed.



People have been urged to stay at home to minimise contact as health authorities rush against the clock to contain the spread of the virus.

