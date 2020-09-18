Myanmar reports 424 new COVID-19 cases in record daily rise

YANGON: Myanmar reported 424 new coronavirus infections on Friday (Sep 18), the Southeast Asian country's biggest daily rise so far amid a recent resurgence of the virus after weeks without confirmed domestic transmission.

The health ministry did not say where the 424 cases were found but recently most new infections have been in Yangon, the commercial capital and biggest city.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Myanmar has so far reported a total 4,467 COVID-19 cases and 70 deaths. Infections have increased to hundreds of new cases per day over the past weeks after the coronavirus resurfaced in the western state of Rakhine, following weeks without a confirmed domestic case.

Domestic airlines announced that services have been suspended until the end of September and health authorities widened a stay-at-home order to nearly half of the townships in greater Yangon, the biggest city.

