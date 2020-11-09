Philippines reports 108 more COVID-19 deaths, highest toll in more than two weeks

MANILA: The Philippines reported 108 new fatalities from COVID-19 on Monday (Nov 9), the highest daily death toll since Oct 23, the country's health ministry said.

The country's total fatalities from COVID-19 now stands at 7,647.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Department of Health also reported 2,058 new coronavirus infections, taking the total to 398,449, the second-highest number in Southeast Asia.

Gatherings are currently banned in the Philippines, with night curfews in force. The country has also been hit hard by a deadly typhoon that left an island of 260,000 people without power.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Oct 27 that he prefers a government-to-government deal for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines to prevent the risk of corruption, adding that Manila would not beg other nations for access to vaccines.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Philippines, with its large population and high number of COVID-19 infections, is considered as both a suitable location for clinical trials and a large market for global vaccine manufacturers.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram​​​​​​