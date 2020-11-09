Philippines reports 108 more COVID-19 deaths, highest toll in more than two weeks
MANILA: The Philippines reported 108 new fatalities from COVID-19 on Monday (Nov 9), the highest daily death toll since Oct 23, the country's health ministry said.
The country's total fatalities from COVID-19 now stands at 7,647.
The Department of Health also reported 2,058 new coronavirus infections, taking the total to 398,449, the second-highest number in Southeast Asia.
READ: Festive Filipinos trying to save Christmas from COVID-19
Gatherings are currently banned in the Philippines, with night curfews in force. The country has also been hit hard by a deadly typhoon that left an island of 260,000 people without power.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Oct 27 that he prefers a government-to-government deal for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines to prevent the risk of corruption, adding that Manila would not beg other nations for access to vaccines.
The Philippines, with its large population and high number of COVID-19 infections, is considered as both a suitable location for clinical trials and a large market for global vaccine manufacturers.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram