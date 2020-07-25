Philippines records 20 COVID-19 deaths, 2,019 new cases

MANILA: The Philippines on Saturday (Jul 25) reported 20 more deaths related to COVID-19 and 2,019 additional infections of the novel coronavirus.

Total deaths from the virus now stand at 1,897, with 78,412 confirmed cases, the health ministry said in a bulletin.

