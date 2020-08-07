Philippines confirms 3,379 new coronavirus infections, 24 deaths

MANILA: The Philippines' health ministry on Friday (Aug 7) reported 3,379 additional coronavirus cases, bringing the country's total number of confirmed infections to 122,754.

In a bulletin, the ministry said deaths had increased by 24 to 2,168.

Infections have surged nearly seven-fold while deaths have more than doubled since a strict lockdown was lifted in June. It prompted Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte to reimpose a lockdown in and around Manila earlier this week.

The country now has the highest number of cases in Southeast Asia and other parts of eastern Asia including China.

The government has placed metro Manila and nearby provinces such as Laguna, Cavite, Rizal and Bulacan under so-called "Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine" until Aug 18.



In a new blow for the economy as well, some businesses have been ordered shut and movement is restricted again in the region, which accounts for a quarter of the country's population and most of its economic activity.

Hair salons, cinemas and gyms have closed, while restaurants are only allowed to do take-outs. Some businesses are allowed to operate but at a limited capacity.

With economic activity hammered by COVID-19 lockdowns, the Philippine economy plunged in the second quarter of 2020, falling into recession for the first time in 29 years.



The economy shrank by 16.5 per cent in the April to June quarter from the same period last year – the biggest slump in the government's quarterly gross domestic product data dating back to 1981, said the Philippine Statistics Authority on Thursday.

