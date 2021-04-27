Philippines to ban travellers from India over highly contagious COVID-19 variant

Philippines to ban travellers from India over highly contagious COVID-19 variant

Virus Outbreak Philippines
A man carries a sick woman from a pedicab as they bring her to the emergency area of a hospital that is crowded with suspected COVID-19 patients in Manila on Monday, Apr 26, 2021. (Photo: AP/Aaron Favila)
MANILA: The Philippines will ban travellers coming from India to prevent the spread of a new coronavirus variant blamed for a huge surge in COVID-19 cases in the South Asian nation, a senior official said on Tuesday (Apr 27).

Travellers coming from India or those with travel history to that country within the last 14 days before arrival will be banned from entering the Philippines from Apr 29 to May 14, Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement.

Nearby Cambodia also announced a similar ban, effective on Thursday, to cover people with travel history to India in the the preceding three weeks.

Both Cambodia and the Philippines have seen big jumps in COVID-19 case numbers in recent weeks.

Source: Reuters/kg

