COVID-19: Philippines to bar travel from Malaysia, Thailand to curb Delta's spread
MANILA: The Philippines will ban the entry of travellers coming from Malaysia and Thailand in a bid to prevent the spread of the highly transmissible Delta COVID-19 variant, the presidential spokesperson said on Friday (Jul 23).
READ: Philippines detects first local COVID-19 transmission of Delta variant
The travel restriction will take effect on Jul 25 and run to Jul 31, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a national address. The Philippines has previously banned travellers from eight countries including Indonesia and India.
