Philippines' COVID-19 deaths breach 700

MANILA: The Philippines' health ministry reported on Saturday (May 9) that COVID-19 deaths have reached more than 700.

The country recorded eight new coronavirus deaths, bringing the total to 704, the health ministry said in a bulletin. Infections increased by 147 to 10,610 while 108 patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,842.

