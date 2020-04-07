Philippines extends COVID-19 lockdown, home quarantine to end-April
MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday (Apr 7) approved the extension of lockdown and home quarantine measures covering more than half of the population, a crisis panel official said, in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.
The Enhanced Community Quarantine was due to end next week but would be extended until Apr 30, Karlo Nograles, a cabinet secretary, told a regular news conference.
READ: 'Shoot them dead': Philippine President Duterte warns COVID-19 lockdown violators
READ: Drive-by blessings in virus-hit Philippines
Policies restricting movement and gatherings have been in place in and around the capital Manila since nearly a month ago, in response to confirmation of the first domestic transmission. The Philippines was among the first countries to adopt strict home quarantine measures.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram