Philippines reports 4,650 new COVID-19 cases and 111 more deaths as it eases lockdown in Manila

MANILA: The Philippine health ministry on Wednesday (Aug 19) confirmed 4,650 new COVID-19 infections and 111 more deaths, as lockdown rules were eased in and around Manila.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases have risen to 173,774, the highest in Southeast Asia, while deaths have increased to 2,795.

The government on Wednesday relaxed a strict lockdown in the capital and nearby provinces, allowing more business establishments to resume operations.

Quarantine measures were reimposed in metro Manila and nearby provinces such as Laguna, Cavite, Rizal and Bulacan for two weeks from Aug 4.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday​​​​​​​ said there was a need to reopen the economy with small and medium enterprises "barely surviving", while at the same time calling on the public to "follow the safeguards".

Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque added that the government used the two-week window to "refresh" and "reboot" its responses against the COVID-19 pandemic, to allow for business activity to resume and for more people to go back to work.

Under the relaxed rules that took effect on Wednesday, most businesses, including restaurant dine-in services, will be allowed to reopen.

"We will intensify our testing," Roque said, adding the government will continue to conduct house-to-house checks to trace COVID-19 patients with mild or no symptoms so they could be escorted to isolation centres.

The government has so far tested more than 1.9 million people, and aims to test 10 million people – or nearly a tenth of the population – by the second quarter of 2021.

The Philippines last week announced plans to launch clinical trials for a Russian COVID-19 vaccine in October, with the country's Food and Drug Administration expected to approve the vaccine in April next year.



