Philippines' coronavirus infections top 12,000, deaths pass 800 mark

MANILA: The number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines has passed the 12,000 mark, and more than 800 people have now died, the health ministry said on Friday (May 15).

In a bulletin, the ministry reported 16 more coronavirus deaths, bringing the total to 806. It recorded 215 additional infections, increasing the total tally to 12,091. But 123 more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 2,460.

