Philippines confirms 4,226 new COVID-19 cases, 41 more deaths

MANILA: The Philippines' health ministry on Saturday (Aug 8) reported 4,226 new COVID-19 infections and 41 additional deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed infections have risen to 126,885 while deaths have reached 2,209, with bulk of cases and casualties reported in the capital.

The Philippines, with a population of 107 million, leads Southeast Asian nations in the most number of cases and is second to Indonesia in deaths.

The presidential spokesperson on Friday said the country has seen a jump in coronavirus infections due to intensified testing.

Infections have surged nearly seven-fold while deaths have more than doubled since a strict lockdown was lifted in June.

This prompted authorities to reimpose a lockdown in and around Manila earlier this week.



