Philippines reports record high 15,310 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA: The Philippines reported on Friday (Apr 2) a daily record 15,310 new COVID-19 infections, one of the highest reported in the region since the pandemic started, bringing the country's total to 771,497 cases.

It announced 17 new deaths, taking fatalities to 13,320 deaths.

The Department of Health said the new cases reported on Friday included a backlog of 3,709 cases. The previous record was just over 10,000 new cases.

The Philippines was one of four countries, alongside Bangladesh, Kenya and Pakistan, added on Friday to a "red list" by Britain. People arriving from countries on the list are banned from entering Britain unless they are British or Irish nationals.

The ban takes effect from 4am on Apr 9.

Metropolitan Manila and four outlying provinces marked Good Friday under a strict lockdown as the Philippine government scrambled to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Residents in the capital region and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal are subject to a police-enforced curfew from 6pm to 5am.



