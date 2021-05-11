Philippines records first two cases of Indian COVID-19 variant

Drive-thru vaccination in Makati city, Philippines
Felipa Tabladillo, 86, receives a dose of China's Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-through vaccination site for persons with disabilities and those who are bedridden in Makati City, Metro Manila, on May 7, 2021. (File photo: Reuters/Lisa Marie David)

MANILA: The Philippines has detected its first two cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in India, its health ministry said on Tuesday (May 11).

The variant, known as B1617, had been confirmed in two Filipino workers who returned in April from the United Arab Emirates and Oman, Alethea De Guzman, director of the ministry's epidemiology bureau, told a news conference, adding that they had been in isolation since coming back.

In a bid to prevent the entry of a variant, the Philippines has temporarily barred travellers coming from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh from entering the country.

Source: Reuters/kg

