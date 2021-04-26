Philippines records more than 1 million COVID-19 cases

MANILA: The Philippines announced on Monday (Apr 26) that the total number of COVID-19 cases it had recorded had exceeded 1 million as it continued to record thousands of new infections in the capital region, the epicentre of its latest outbreak.

The health ministry said that it recorded 8,929 COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total to more than 1 million, while fatalities increased to 16,853 after it recorded 70 new deaths.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Philippines has the second-highest number of cases and deaths in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram