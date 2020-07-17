COVID-19: Philippines to allow some foreigners to enter country from August

MANILA: The Philippines' coronavirus task force has approved the entry of foreign nationals holding long-term visas starting from Aug 1, the presidential spokesman said on Friday (Jul 17).

Foreigners with valid and existing visas would need to undergo quarantine upon arrival, said Harry Roque, spokesman for President Rodrigo Duterte.

Long-term visa holders refer to foreigners living and working in the country, Roque told Reuters.

Applications for new entry visas will not be accepted and returning Filipinos will have priority on inbound flights given existing caps on airport capacity, the task force said.

The Bureau of Immigration banned the entry of foreigners into the country in March to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. The Southeast Asian country has reported 61,266 cases of the virus and 1,643 related deaths.

Earlier this week, it was announced part of capital city Manila will go back into a lockdown, as the number of new coronavirus infections in the Philippines surged.



Under the order, residents will be allowed to go to work, but outdoor exercise will be banned. Shops and businesses can remain open but restaurants will only be allowed to do take-aways.

