Philippines records 6,958 new COVID-19 cases, its highest daily increase

MANILA: The Philippines on Monday (Aug 10) reported 6,958 new coronavirus infections, the highest daily case increase in the country, taking its tally of cases to 136,638.

A Health Ministry bulletin also reported 24 more fatalities, bringing the country's coronavirus death toll to 2,293.

The presidential spokesperson on Friday said the country has seen a jump in coronavirus infections due to intensified testing.



The Philippines has the highest number of confirmed cases in Southeast Asia and is second to Indonesia in deaths.

Indonesia has a total of 127,083 COVID-19 cases, with 5,765 deaths.

Infections have surged in the Philippines since a strict lockdown was lifted in June.

This prompted authorities to reimpose a lockdown in and around Manila last week.

The government has placed metro Manila and nearby provinces such as Laguna, Cavite, Rizal and Bulacan under so-called "Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine" until Aug 18.



