Chinese firm gets approval to begin human testing for potential COVID-19 vaccine

Asia

A woman holds a small bottle and a medical syringe in this illustration taken Apr 10, 2020. (File photo: Reuters/Dado Ruvic)

BEIJING: China has approved a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products' unit to begin human testing, the company said in a filing on Tuesday (Jun 23).

The potential vaccine, co-developed by Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical and the Institute of Microbiology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, has received a certificate from the National Medical Products Administration to launch clinical trials.

Chinese researchers and companies are testing six experimental shots in humans, and more than a dozen vaccines are in different stages of clinical trials globally against the virus that has killed more than 470,000 people.

However, none of the them have passed large-scale, late-stage phase 3 clinical trials, a necessary step before entering the consumer market.

