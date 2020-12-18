South Korea reports more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases for third consecutive day

SEOUL: South Korea reported 1,062 new COVID-19 cases on Friday (Dec 18), the second highest since it confirmed its first infection in January, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The daily numbers were above 1,000 for the third straight day for the first time since the start of the pandemic, the KDCA data showed.

South Korea authorities are now mulling whether toraise social distancing restrictions to maximum levels, which could possibly include bans on gatherings of more than 10 people, shutting tens of thousands of businesses deemed non-essential and requiring companies to have more employees work from home.



Many residents of Seoul have started stocking up on food and other essential supplies in anticipation the city will be locked down for the first time to halt the spread of the disease.



