South Korea records most local COVID-19 cases since end-March with 103 new infections

SEOUL: South Korea on Friday (Aug 14) reported 103 new COVID-19 cases, of which 85 were domestic, the most locally transmitted cases since the end of March, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The new cases bring the country's tally to 14,873 infections, with 305 deaths, as of Thursday midnight.

A Yonhap report on Monday said local health authorities have detected three new mutated genome sequences of the novel coronavirus among three imported COVID-19 cases.

Possible mutations were detected in the virus' "spike protein", which is known to help COVID-19 penetrate into a living human cell. The imported infections involved two people from Pakistan and one from Uzbekistan.



South Korea endured one of the worst early coronavirus outbreaks outside China but brought it broadly under control with an extensive "trace, test and treat" programme while never imposing a compulsory lockdown.



