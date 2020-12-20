South Korea reports a record high 1,097 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL: South Korea reported 1,097 new COVID-19 cases, a new daily record for the country, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Sunday (Dec 20).

This brings the total infections to 49,665, with 674 deaths.



The daily number was above 1,000 for a fifth consecutive day, as some medical experts say the government needs to introduce tighter social distancing rules.

The last record was set on Wednesday when the country reported new 1,076 new cases.

South Korea officials on Friday said six people suffering from COVID-19 died this month while waiting for hospital beds. Hundreds of others could not get admitted as infections have overloaded the health system.

The unprecedented surge in serious cases had strained the health system, with only a limited number of critical care beds available, health officials have been warning.



