South Korea reports 102 new COVID-19 cases, first triple-digit increase in 6 days

SEOUL: South Korea reported 102 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight on Monday (Oct 12), marking the first triple-digit increase in six days.

The latest daily tally was slightly up from 97 a day before.

The country also reported one additional COVID-19 death. South Korea now has a total of 24,805 COVID-19 cases and a death toll of 434, said the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) on Tuesday.



The increase was chiefly ascribed to recent spikes in imported cases in line with resurgences in infections around the globe. Of the new cases, 69 were domestically transmitted while 33 were imported.

The largest portion of imported cases came from Russia, with 14, followed by Japan with five and Nepal with four, KDCA data showed.



Daily infections had fallen largely into the double-digit range in the past two weeks, which led the government to relax some rules on social distancing this week.



The eased rules mean entertainment facilities such as nightclubs and karaoke bars can reopen and limited audiences will be allowed at sports matches such as the popular Korea Baseball Organization League, as long as they comply with COVID-19 safety guidelines.



Some stricter rules will be kept in the heavily populated Seoul area and high-risk venues, including religious gatherings and door-to-door sales businesses.



Earlier this month, Japan and South Korea agreed to restart travel between the two countries for short- and long-term business travellers.



