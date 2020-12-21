Hong Kong joins European countries in banning flights to UK over new COVID-19 strain

HONG KONG: Hong Kong on Monday (Dec 21) said it would ban all flights from Britain following the discovery of a new and highly infectious strain of the coronavirus there.

"From midnight there will be no more passenger flights arriving in Hong Kong from the United Kingdom," Health Secretary Sophia Chan told reporters.

Hong Kong joins many European countries that have banned flights from Britain, including France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands. Outside of Europe, other countries including Canada, Iran and Saudi Arabia have also closed their doors to travellers from UK.

The new strain could be up to 70 per cent more infectious, the United Kingdom has said.

Much is unknown about the strain, but experts said current vaccines should still be effective against it. The new strain has not been reported in Asia.

South Korea, which imposes a 14-day quarantine for everyone entering the country, said on Monday it was reviewing new measures for flights from the UK, and would test twice those coming in from Britain before they were released from quarantine.

New cases climbed to more than 1,000 a day in South Korea several times last week. It reported on Sunday an outbreak in a Seoul prison where 188 inmates and staff were infected.

The country, which has said it is running short of hospital beds, said on Monday Seoul will ban gatherings of more than four people later this week and double hospital beds for critical COVID-19 cases by year end.

Taiwan, which also has a 14-day quarantine, said on Sunday there were no plans at present to stop flights from Britain.

An Indian government committee tasked with monitoring the pandemic, will meet on Monday to discuss the new strain, local media reported, but there was no clarity on whether flights to the UK would be halted. The UK is one of 23 countries that India shares an "air bubble" with.

India, which has the second-highest number of cases after the United States, does not currently mandate institutional quarantine for international travellers if they have a negative COVID-19 test result 72 hours before entering India.

Japan, where entry from Britain is already banned in principle, said it would keep in close touch with other countries as well as the World Health Organization to see how the new type of virus was spreading.

CNA has contacted Singapore authorities on whether there are plans to review existing guidelines for flights from Britain.

