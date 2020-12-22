Taiwan reports first locally transmitted COVID-19 case in more than 8 months

TAIPEI: Taiwan on Tuesday (Dec 22) reported its first locally transmitted case of COVID-19 in more than eight months.

The local case is a woman who is a friend of a previous case, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung told a news conference.

According to a Facebook post by the health ministry, they were in contact from Dec 7 to Dec 12. She was also in contact with 167 people, of whom 13 have been quarantined.



Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control (CDC) last reported a locally transmitted COVID-19 case on Apr 12.



The island also reported three more imported COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has recorded 770 COVID-19 cases and seven deaths.



Earlier this month, Singapore said it would lift border restrictions for visitors from Taiwan from Dec 18.



Travellers can apply for a single-entry Air Travel Pass (ATP) to enter Singapore, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, adding that they must be in Taiwan for 14 consecutive days before departure.

Upon arrival, visitors will undergo a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and if the result is negative, they will be allowed to go about their activities in Singapore without serving a stay-home notice.

As part of the contact tracing process, travellers from Taiwan must download and register for the TraceTogether app on their mobile devices before entering Singapore and keep it activated during their stay. They must not delete it for 14 consecutive days after leaving Singapore.

