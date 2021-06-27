Taiwan reports 88 new domestic COVID-19 cases, up from previous day

TAIPEI: Taiwan reported 88 new domestic COVID-19 infections on Sunday (Jun 27), up from 78 a day earlier.



It had earlier reported on Saturday its first domestically transmitted case of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, tightening controls in a southern part of the island where the cases have occurred.

The government is carrying out mass testing in the area where the cases were reported, quarantining all suspected contacts. It has ordered supermarkets, restaurants and wet markets to close for three days.



Taiwan is battling a cluster of domestic infections, almost all of them due to the previously globally dominant Alpha variant, though numbers are steadying and the outbreak has been comparatively small.



From Sunday, the government will tighten border controls to keep out the variant, requiring arrivals from five countries, including Britain, to be placed in centralised quarantine facilities.



Taiwan's tally of infections stands at 14,633 since the pandemic began, including 623 deaths.



