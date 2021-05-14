Taipei closes entertainment venues as COVID-19 outbreak spreads

TAIPEI: Taiwan's capital on Friday (May 14) announced an indefinite closure of entertainment venues in the wake of a widening outbreak of local COVID-19 infections.

The self-ruled island has been hailed as a global leader in containing the COVID-19 pandemic, with just 1,290 confirmed cases, 12 deaths and minimal social distancing needed once the initial outbreak was quelled.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But an outbreak first detected among pilots has spread into the community and forced the reimposition of restrictions in a place that has so far weathered the pandemic unscathed.

The Taipei city government's decision, effective from Saturday, covers bars, dance clubs, karaoke lounges, nightclubs, saunas and Internet cafes as well as hostess clubs and teahouses.

Municipal facilities including libraries and sports centres will also be closed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The move came after Taiwan reported 29 locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases on Friday - a single-day high - including 16 cases linked to a cluster involving hostess teahouses in the city.

The source of seven of the local infections was still pending investigation, health authorities said.

"The outbreak continues to widen so we have to upgrade the pandemic prevention measures," mayor Ko Wen-je told reporters.

"But we urge residents not to panic ... We had kept the pandemic under control effectively in the past year but we may have become too relaxed. We need to be vigilant again and we can still bring it under control."

Advertisement

Taiwan raised the coronavirus alert level and banned large gatherings earlier this week after the latest cluster spread in Taipei and other cities.

In northern Taoyuan, where there was a cluster involving staff members at an airline and an airport hotel, the city government has also decided to shut down entertainment venues from Saturday to Jun 8.

A similar cluster centred around a hospital led to the suspension of large-scale Lantern Festival events during the Chinese New year in February. That outbreak was quickly brought under control.

Last year Taiwan recorded 253 straight days without any local infections.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram