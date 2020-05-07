Thailand reports 3 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

BANGKOK: Thailand on Thursday (May 7) reported three new coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 2,992, a senior official said.

Of the new cases, two were Thai men who had returned from Kazakhstan and have been in state quarantine, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

The third case was a 59-year-old Thai woman in the southern province of Yala, he said.

Thailand has recorded 55 fatalities from the coronavirus since the outbreak began in Januaray. Authorities have been cautiously allowing some businesses to reopen this week after weeks of near-lockdown.

