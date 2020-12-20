Thailand confirms 576 new COVID-19 infections

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Thailand
A medical worker performs a nasal swab on a migrant worker at a seafood market in Samut Sakhon province, in Thailand, Dec 19, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Panumas Sa)
BANGKOK: Thailand confirmed 576 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday (Dec 20), including 516 migrant worker cases announced the day before, according to a health ministry statement.

The new cases include 19 locally transmitted cases in Bangkok and in the southwestern province of Samut Sakhon, where the 516 inflections were also found. All of them were linked to a shrimp market in Samut Sakhon, the statement said.

There were also 41 imported cases. 

