Thailand confirms 103 new COVID-19 infections

BANGKOK: Thailand on Sunday (Dec 27) confirmed 103 new COVID-19 infections, including 94 domestic transmissions, the government said in a statement.

The new cases also include eight found in state quarantine and one infection in a person coming from abroad who did not enter quarantine, the statement said without elaborating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new infections come one day after Thailand confirmed 110 new cases, including 64 local infections connected to an outbreak in the southwest province of Samut Sakhon, a province near the capital Bangkok.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Thailand has jumped significantly since an outbreak was detected last week among Myanmar migrants working at a seafood market in Samut Sakhon.

Since last Sunday, more than 1,000 migrant workers have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with Thais working or living near the seafood market, which supplies much of the country.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Thailand has reported a total of 6,123 cases and 60 deaths as of Sunday.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram